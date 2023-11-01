Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Dana Thiede at KARE 11 reports Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins underwent surgery to repair ruptured Achilles tendon early Wednesday. Cousins posted on his X account, formerly Twitter, calling the procedure a success.

Burl Gilyard at the Star Tribune reports Water Gremlin Co. has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and is in the process of trying to sell the company.

Brittney Ermon at KSTP reports that the Minnesota law previously requiring drivers to move over or slow down if there’s an emergency vehicle pulled over on the side of the road will now apply to all vehicles on the side of the road.

Lou Raguse at KARE 11 reports a display with the faces of several Israelis taken hostage by Hamas in front of Minnesota Hillel, the University of Minnesota’s Jewish student center since 1940, has been damaged twice already since going up.

Article continues after advertisement

Sarah Holder at Bloomberg has a profile of Columbia Heights Mayor Amáda Márquez Simula and her efforts to save monarch butterflies in the community.

James Walsh at the Star Tribune reports that following complaints from Mim’s Cafe owner Mahmoud Shahin, St. Paul officials have agreed to move two large electrical boxes recently placed in front of the longtime St. Anthony Park business.

Via WCCO: Only a week into the job, the North Dakota Republican Party’s executive director has resigned after a media outlet publicized some of his social media posts that were demeaning toward women and dismissed concerns raised by Black people about racism.

Tony Kiene at the Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder has a piece on the newly released super deluxe edition of Prince’s 1991 release “Diamonds and Pearls” that includes a great recollection of the first and only Controversy Convention held that same year.