AG Ellison bans ‘worst in the nation’ charity from operating in Minnesota

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Via Bring Me the News: Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has banned a Florida-based organization once dubbed one of the “worst charities in America” from soliciting donations in the state. On Wednesday, Ellison announced that his office had filed an assurance of discontinuance against Kids Wish Network. The filing bars Kids Wish Network from soliciting donations in Minnesota for the next five years.

Jeremy Olson at the Star Tribune is reporting Allina Health this month started billing up to $49 for some emails that doctors and clinicians send to patients in reply to new medical concerns.

Frederick Melo at the Pioneer Press reports after more than two months of overtime work on Saturdays to get it done, but St. Paul Public Works has patched potholes on all of the city streets before the season’s first major snowfall.

Stephen Swanson at WCCO reports hundreds of grocery store employees in the Brainerd lakes area are now on strike ahead of Christmas weekend.

Katie Wermus at FOX 9 reports Mikiyel Patton, the man who allegedly stole five puppies worth $75,000 and was holding them for ransom, was fatally shot in Minneapolis’ Near North neighborhood Tuesday night.

Article continues after advertisement

Walker Orenstein at the Star Tribune reports on New Year’s Eve, Unit 2 at Sherburne County Generating Station — or Sherco, as its known — will shut down for good, making it the biggest coal-fired generator yet to close in Minnesota.

Pauleen Le at WCCO reports St. Paul Public Schools are making a special plea for donations to help hundreds of students in the district facing homelessness.

Dana Thiede at the Associated Press is reporting the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority has approved a $1.3 million project for new artificial turf at U.S. Bank Stadium to be installed before the 2024 season, putting the Vikings on track to play on a surface the NFL has assessed as less of an injury risk than the venue’s current field.