Annie’s Parlour, Monte Carlo restaurateur John Rimarcik dies at 84

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Sharyn Jackson at the Star Tribune is remembering Twin Cities restaurateur John Rimarcik, who died Dec. 11 at his home in Minneapolis, from brain cancer, at 84. Rimarcik bought his first restaurant, the Peacock Cafe, in 1964 when he was 25. Besides the Convention Grill in Edina, his Minneapolis restaurants included Annie’s Parlour, the Monte Carlo, Pracna on Main, Runyon’s, the Kitty Cat Klub, and more.

Via Bring Me the News: Gas station equipment designed to prevent aging underground tanks from leaking petroleum failed to meet regulatory standards at five Minnesota gas stations, according to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.

Corin Hoggard at FOX 9 talks to former Bemidji postal carrier Dennis Nelson about the strain delivering Amazon packages has had on the lake country post office.

Mark Wasson at the Pioneer Press reports a warrant has been issued for 37-year-old Minneapolis man Mikiyel Deshone Patton accused of dognapping five French bulldogs and holding them for ransom, according to new charges filed in Goodhue County.

Kao Kalia Yang at Condé Nast Traveler writes about St. Paul’s Hmong Village as a part of a collection of stories honoring Asian diasporas creating vibrant communities by weaving their heritages with their American hometowns.

Carly Berglund at MPR New reports the original Caribou Coffee on France Avenue in Edina will be closing its doors after 31 years in business.

Via the Associated Press: Six hundred employees at independent bookstores — from Chapter One in Victoria, Minnesota, to The Cloak & Dagger in Princeton, New Jersey — will be receiving $500 holiday bonuses from author James Patterson.