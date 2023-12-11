Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Renée Cooper of KSTP-TV talked to those who knew “neighborhood pillar” Robert Skafte, a longtime cashier at Oak Grove Grocery in Minneapolis’ Loring Park neighborhood. Skafte was killed inside the store, and a 44-year-old man faces charges in his death.

Becky Z. Dernbach of Sahan Journal reports six Somali families are threatening legal action if their children are not allowed to opt out of reading picture books with LGBTQ characters.

The Star Tribune’s Dave Orrick has a look at salaries for the Minneapolis City Council and Mayor Jacob Frey: “… of nine comparable cities and St. Paul, only Seattle pays its City Council more in cost-of-living-adjusted dollars than Minneapolis. … Meanwhile, Frey’s salary is about $26,000 less than the average of those peer cities’ mayors, including Mayor Melvin Carter in St. Paul, which has about 120,000 fewer residents.”

A beloved agriculture education teacher at Forest Lake Area High School has died, reports Mary Divine of the Pioneer Press. Bob Marzolf’s former student Mike Miron said Marzolf “was constantly recruiting us because he felt so strongly about what he did. In a world where people often talk negatively about what they do, he was always talking positively about it.”

Madisan Green of Northern News Now reports that hundreds of Essentia Health employees rallied in Duluth on Sunday for better contract terms, including better wages and benefits.

The New York Times has a take on the discussion over Minnesota’s new state flag design: “The closely watched and much-debated contest for a new flag and seal has been at once a soul-searching exercise for Minnesotans and an effort to spruce up the image of a state known for plentiful lakes, cruel winters and a supersized annual summer fair.”

A Roseville teen was found not guilty in the death of his grandmother and injuries to other family members after a judge found evidence of mental illness and cognitive impairment, reports WCCO-TV staff.