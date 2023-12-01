Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Holly Otterbein and Gary Fineout at Politico report: Dean Phillips is “enraged” that Florida Dems are opting not to hold a presidential primary. “Florida appears poised to hold no presidential primary election for Democrats this cycle after the state party submitted only President Joe Biden’s name as a candidate up for the nomination.”

Christopher Ingraham at the Minnesota Reformer reports: Shoplifting is down in the Twin Cities. “Reported cases of shoplifting in Minneapolis and St. Paul have fallen considerably since the pre-pandemic period, according to the latest data from the Council on Criminal Justice, a nonprofit tracking crime figures.”

Liz Navratil at the Star Tribune reports: “The University of Minnesota will pay more than $3 million to settle a lawsuit challenging whether students should have received larger reimbursements after campus shut down during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Erin Hassanzadeh at WCCO has a story on what’s life like in Minnesota’s only “Blue Zone.” Blue Zone are places where it’s common for residents to live to 100-plus years. “Part of the blue zone build-out was constructing a walkway along the highway in Albert Lea so it allows residents to walk to the local Walmart and do their errands if they want. It’s also safer for pedestrians and cuts down on emissions from cars, moving them closer to their climate action goals.”

Joe Nelson at Bring Me the Sports reports: A replacement has been named to call Twins games this coming season. “The Twins announced Friday that Cory Provus will replace Dick Bremer in the TV booth. Bremer is out after four decades on the job and Provus is sliding to TV after 11 seasons calling games on the Twins Radio Network.

Tommy Wiita at Bring Me the News reports: Love wasn’t in the air for a Minneapolis television reality contestant. “Minneapolis resident Leslie Fhima is leaving ABC’s ‘The Golden Bachelor’ with a broken heart following the series finale that aired Thursday night.

“Fhima, 64, and Theresa Nist, a 70-year-old widow from New Jersey, were the final two aiming to find love with 72-year-old bachelor Gerry Turner, a retired restaurateur.”

Melody Hoffman at Southwest Voices reports: The taproom Lakes & Legends will soon make its final pour. “Lakes & Legends Brewing Company announced today that it is closing its taproom. According to its event calendar, the taproom will close Jan. 6, 2024.”