Derek Chauvin, former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd, pleads guilty to tax evasion
Plus: Gov. Tim Walz signs universal school meals bill; big flooding problems could come; missing 8-year-old found safe; St. Patrick’s Day events; and more.
1 dead, several injured in Minneapolis mass shooting
Plus: Officer shot during pursuit; downtown Minneapolis continues to grow; Rep. Dean Phillips talks Biden, 2024 on Meet the Press; Allina doctors file to unionize; and more.
Minnesota driver’s licenses could soon be invalid in Florida
Plus: Emails contradict MPD police chief on hiring of officer accused of assault; Chaska drag story time receives community support; a St. Paul Montessori school was evicted; and more.
AG Ellison bans ‘worst in the nation’ charity from operating in Minnesota
Plus: Allina Health starts billing $49 for some doctor emails; St. Paul patches the potholes before the snow flies; Brainerd lakes area grocery store employees go on strike; Sherco shuts down; and more.
No guns for marijuana users in Minnesota, ATF says
Plus: Nice Ride ends in Minnesota; Steve Gorman joins KQ Morning Show; Rep. Angie Craig injures foot ahead of debt ceiling vote; and more.
St. Paul killing gets a spotlight on NBC’s ‘Dateline’
Plus: A western Minnesota reporter verbally abused; Emmer gets a vote for speaker; residents of the 3rd weigh in on Rep. Dean Phillips’ possible presidential run; and more.
AG Ellison announces racketeering charges against MN Professional owners
Plus: Golden Valley home invaders make off with $100,000 in valuables, including eight puppies; Midwest Mountaineering to close after 50 years; DQ offering 85-cent small Blizzards; an oral history of Radio K; and more.
Minnesotans can expect a tax rebate by September
Plus: St. Cloud State University cuts staff, admittance to some programs; teens can use YMCA free this summer; nuclear plant shut down; summer travel hack at MSP; and more.
Minnesota Senate passes recreational marijuana legalization bill
Plus: What happened to the MOA water park plan? KinhDo to close; Metro Transit service changes; and more.
Who will get a tax rebate in Minnesota and when will they get it
Plus: St. Paul rent control upheld; version of ‘Idaho stop’ coming to Minnesota; air quality alert; and more.