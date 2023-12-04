Derek Chauvin returns to prison following hospital stay for stabbing incident

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Naasir Akailvi at KARE 11 is reporting former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was released from the hospital and returned to prison after being attacked and stabbed numerous times by a fellow inmate last week.

Nick Halter at Axios reports “that while the Minneapolis City Council was debating a rent control policy for the past two-and-a-half years, Mayor Jacob Frey was assuring developers behind the scenes that he’d never let it happen.”

Erin Hassanzadeh at WCCO talks with oceanographer Jay Austin, of the Large Lakes Observatory at University of Minnesota Duluth, about how Lake Superior has warmed one degree per decade since the 1980s, making it one of the fastest-warming lakes in the world.

Declan Desmond at Bring Me the News is reporting on community members in Grand Marais launching a petition to oust administrator Kimber Wraalstad of North Shore Health, a hospital that has one of Cook County’s few emergency rooms. The firing of a popular ER physician, Dr. Bruce Dahlman, is the latest in a series of controversies surrounding the hospital’s leadership.

Rebecca Shabad at NBC News is reporting North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum is dropping out of the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination after failing to qualify for the most recent debates.

Joe Sutton at CNN is reporting authorities are investigating a landslide that killed a 19-year-old in Minneopa State Park over the weekend.

Nick Longworth at FOX 9 reports “that citing an ‘especially hard year’ for its business filled with ‘economic changes,’ the Thirsty Whale Bakery in North Minneapolis has announced it will cease operations.”