Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Star Tribune’s Rochelle Olson reports a judge has blocked a new Minnesota law “aimed at curbing foreign corporate influence, saying that it impinged on free speech rights of corporations.”

Kare11’s Jennifer Hoff reports wastewater monitors show a 120% increase in COVID-19 virus levels in St. Cloud and Fergus Falls.

MPR’s Peter Cox reports an appeals court heard arguments Thursday over a 2019 incident where a woman was denied an emergency contraceptive pill in Aitkin County. “Attorney Jess Braverman argued that Thrifty White’s policy denied her full and equal access to goods and services, and “singles out customers by their protected status.”

Via WDIO: A Republican district attorney in Wisconsin has appealed a ruling allowing abortions to resume in the state. “The appeal was expected and the case is likely to ultimately be decided by the Wisconsin Supreme Court.”

Duluth News Tribune reports three men are missing in the Northland. “The men went missing months ago in three very different scenarios, in different parts of the Northland, but are united in the fact their cases remain entirely unresolved.”

Pioneer Press has a story about how the White Earth community raised money to buy a 12-year-old boy a piano to help foster his love of music.

St. Cloud Live reports open meeting laws are creating tensions among city councils in St. Cloud, Sartell and Willmar. “The complexities and debate about what constitutes a violation of the open meeting law have caused tension at city council meetings in St. Cloud, Sartell and Willmar.”