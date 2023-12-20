Fewer deaths, migration led to slight increase in Minnesota’s population

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Star Tribune’s Zoe Jackson reports new Census Bureau data shows Minnesota’s population increased by .4% or 23,616 people between July of 2022 and July of 2023. “In 2021, Minnesota lost nearly 11,000 people and in 2022 the state lost 22,000.”

MPR News’ Rachel Treisman reports Gen Z’s latest obsession is none other than Snoopy. “For months, social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram have been flooded with memes, clips and stills of Snoopy in action, clipped from decades-old comic strips and animated TV specials.”

Kare11’s John Croman reports the University of Minnesota Medical School is expanding to St. Cloud with a new campus to open in the fall of 2025.

Also from MPR News: Cathy Wurzer and Ellen Finn report two Edina teens have created an app to help teenagers all over the world improve their mental health.

Article continues after advertisement

KSTP’s Renee Cooper reports there have been 34 deaths from intimate partner violence in Minnesota this year, the highest it’s been in a year for a decade.

Brian Martucci with Downtown Voices interviewed new City Council member Katie Cashman about her vision for downtown Minneapolis and why she doesn’t want to take buses off of Nicollet Mall.

Sports Illustrated reports Amazon could potentially be the new broadcast home for the Minnesota Twins next season.