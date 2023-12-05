Finalist for new Minnesota State Seal chosen

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Dana Ferguson at MPR News reports members of the State Emblems Redesign Commission on Tuesday voted to adopt the state seal design, designed by Ross Bruggink, depicting a loon taking flight from a Minnesota lake. The design also includes strands of wild rice, representations of forests and a star.

Tommy Wiita at Bring Me the News reports Kassius Benson, a former Hennepin County chief public defender, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court Monday morning. He was initially indicted on 17 counts of federal tax evasion on Feb. 9.

Samantha Dietel at the Minnesota Reformer is reporting members of Wisconsin’s congressional delegation are leading a bipartisan effort to award the Congressional Gold Medal to Hmong veterans of the Vietnam War. Cosponsors of the Senate bill awarding Congressional Gold Medals include Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

Walker Orenstein at the Star Tribune reports Heliene Inc., a Canadian solar panel maker, will spend $10 million to grow a manufacturing and assembly line at its plant in Mountain Iron. It is expected to create more than 130 new jobs.

Babs Santos at FOX 9 reports the International Ice Hockey Federation has mandated neck guards for all levels of its competition, including the Olympics. The decision follows Minnesota native Adam Johnson’s death during a game in England where his neck was slashed open by an opponent’s skate.

Via KSTP: “This is Twins Territory.” A second design for a special license plate to benefit the Minnesota Twins’ Twins Community Fund, has been released.

Aki Nace at WCCO reports the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s “Name a Snowplow” contest is back for its fourth year.