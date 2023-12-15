Flu and COVID hospitalization rates climbing in Minnesota

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Via KSTP: At least 80 people were hospitalized due to influenza, COVID-19 or respiratory syncytial virus infections last week, the Minnesota Department of Health says. That’s up from 62 the week prior, which was also double the previous weekly high.

Christopher Vondracek at the Star Tribune is reporting Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has joined federal anti-competitive lawsuits filed against two leading pesticide companies and Agri Stats, a data collection agency accused of helping the nation’s largest meat processors artificially fix prices, to the detriment of farmers and consumers.

Kirsti Marohn and Benjamin Clary at MPR News are reporting forfeited properties in Minnesota generate millions of dollars for local governments to run their operations, according to an analysis of public records.

Via Bring Me the News: Longtime radio DJ in the Twin Ports area, Jeanne Ryan, died on Thursday.

Katelyn Vue at Sahan Journal reports the new owner of the former Metro Inn Motel in south Minneapolis hopes to provide 38 housing units for permanent tenants by January.

Party like it’s Dec. 25, 1999:

To whoever owns this house,

I’m officially announcing my #Princemas relocation plans! Hope you’ve got room for one more hardcore #Prince fan!💜💜 pic.twitter.com/vVIHJsvSua — Alexa de Paris☔ (@Azifikare) December 15, 2023