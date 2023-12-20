General Mills’ price hikes turning consumers away

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Brooks Johnson at the Star Tribune is reporting consumers are punishing the maker of Chex Mix and Old El Paso for high prices. General Mills CEO Jeff Harmening chalked up the setback to “stronger-than-anticipated value-seeking behaviors” and a “return toward historical price elasticities.”

Cory Knudsen at KSTP reports police are investigating an incident where multiple gunshots hit New Horizon Academy in Minneapolis while kids were meeting Santa on Tuesday evening. No injuries were reported.

Allen Henry at WCCO is reporting Minnesota’s richest man, Glen Taylor, announced a $172 million donation of parcels of farmland to benefit families in southern and rural Minnesota, as well as communities in rural Iowa.

Michael Oder and Charles Kelley at KTTC report Mayo Clinic is donating $10 million to Rochester Public Schools to help the system implement their strategic plan for “academic transformation,” according to a press release from RPS.

Nick Longworth at FOX 9 reports a plane landed on Upper Red Lake north of Bemidji Tuesday morning, causing it to break through thin ice before its occupants were helped to shore by anglers.

Dana Thiede at KARE 11 reports the Minnesota Ice Festival, which was supposed to start on Jan. 5 at Viking Lakes in Eagan, has been canceled, due to the unseasonable start to winter.

MPR News staff has compiled the best memes and jokes they’ve seen about the new Minnesota flag.