University of Wisconsin regents reach deal over funding, DEI positions

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

In Wisconsin, Associated Press reports the Universities of Wisconsin regents are backing a deal with the GOP to secure funding for staff raises at the expense of cutting DEI positions within the university system.

MPR News reports the presidential primary ballots are set with nine DFL candidates and five GOP candidates making the cut.

Thirsty Whale Bakery isn’t going anywhere. Star Tribune reports the beloved northside bakery will live on after the owners of YoYo Donuts in Minnetonka offered to buy it while keeping owner Kyle Baker in charge.

Kare11 reports the Minneapolis School Board has approved a name change for Patrick Henry High School to Camden High School to take effect in 2024.

Can we expect a white Christmas? Well, WCCO reports the Department of Natural Resources is urging people to be cautious of the unseasonably warm and dry conditions that could lead to wildfire risks.

KSTP reports the St. Paul City Council has approved an ordinance that would restrict the sale of tobacco through vending machines and reduce the number of tobacco shop licenses.

From a new ‘red flag law’ to safe and sick time, Fox9 has a list of all the laws that will take effect on Jan. 1, 2024.