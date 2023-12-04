Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Via Politico: Gov. Tim Walz will lead the Democratic Governor’s Association. “Perhaps it’s because he’s a quintessential Midwesterner, but Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has flown a bit under the radar on the national political scene, despite having won two terms and enacting a raft of progressive bills with a paper-thin legislative majority.”

Lisa Sayles-Adams will be the next superintendent for Minneapolis Public Schools, per MPR News. Sayles—Adams is currently the superintendent for Eastern Carver County Schools.

Starting Monday, Metro Transit will begin issuing citations to those who have not paid their fair, per WCCO.

Via KSTP: Two men were killed and one injured in a shooting in Dinkytown early Sunday morning.

Article continues after advertisement

Star Tribune reports that Minnesota foundations may be shifting their focus from Minnesota nonprofits to Florida nonprofits. “But according to a new report by the Minnesota Council on Foundations, publicly supported community foundations sent 22% of their funds outside Minnesota in 2021, up from 13.6% in 2019, as donors directed their dollars all over the country — from Wisconsin and neighboring states to Naples, Fla.”

The man who stabbed former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin 22 times has been charged with attempted murder, Axios reports.