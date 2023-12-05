Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Jearlyn Steele is leaving WCCO Radio, per Bring Me the News. “I want someone else to come and do a great job and learn, hopefully as much as I have learned,” Steele said during her final broadcast Sunday evening.

From Kare11: Three people were hospitalized after a semi crashed into White Bear Dentals in White Bear Lake Monday afternoon.

One of the state flag finalists comes from … a Texan? MPR News spoke with the designer who grew up in Mankato but has been living in Texas for the last few decades. “But Minnesota is the North Star state. And it’s the only state that can proclaim themselves to be the North Star state, which I think is an attribute for the state of Minnesota,” John Muller said.

Downtown Voices reports some landlords are offering short-term, flexible leases to increase the number of businesses in the skyways.

Article continues after advertisement

The people of Reddit are sharing their unpopular opinions about Minnesota. WCCO reports that they range from “We are not very good drivers” to “Bob Dylan should not be considered Minnesotan.”

From Star Tribune: The director for the Office of Medical Cannabis is resigning and will be taking a job with the Minneapolis Health Department.

The Minnesota and Wisconsin Departments of Natural Resources have captured hundreds of invasive carp in the Mississippi River near Trempealeau, Wisconsin, Associated Press reports.

WDIO reports Gov. Tim Walz and Gov. Tony Evers have requested more than $1 billion in federal funds to rebuild the John A. Blatnik Bridge between Duluth and Superior.

The Minneapolis 911 Emergency Call Center will receive $1.3 million to recruit and retain employees amid a staffing shortage, per KSTP.