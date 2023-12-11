Judge exonerates Marvin Haynes in 2004 Minneapolis flower shop killing

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Ernesto Londoño at the New York Times reports that on Monday, the prosecutor’s office that tried Marvin Haynes for the May 2004 killing of a flower shop clerk did something unusual: It asked a judge to toss out his conviction after concluding that Mr. Haynes did not receive a fair trial and the killer most likely remained at large.

Jana Hollingsworth at the Star Tribune reports two Eveleth men were arrested Friday in connection to a report of a days-long kidnapping and sexual assault late last month.

Bill Strande at KARE 11 reports Minnesota Department of Agriculture officials say an emergency quarantine is now in effect in Morrison County after emerald ash borer was discovered, the first time the invasive pest has been detected in that county.

Scott Bauer at The Associated Press is reporting Wisconsin Secretary of State Sarah Godlewski on Monday called for Bob Spindell, who was among a group of fake electors for former President Donald Trump, to be removed from his position on the Wisconsin Elections Commission. The electors recently admitted that their work was used in an attempt to improperly overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Dan Gunderson at MPR News reports Minnesota farmers are asking for help in protecting their hay and grain storage piles from hungry deer.

Mpls.St.Paul Magazine’s Steve Marsh talks with Minnesota-born author Tim O’Brien, who wrote “The Things They Carried,” about taking time off to raise two boys and his first novel in 21 years, “America Fantastica.”

Joy Summers and Sharyn Jackson at the Star Tribune rank the five best burgers in the Twin Cities area for 2023.