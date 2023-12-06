Minneapolis City Council adopts 2024 budget

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Via FOX 9: In a vote Tuesday evening, the Minneapolis City Council adopted the city’s 2024 budget. In recent days, the council debated amendments to Mayor Jacob Frey’s $1.8 billion spending package, including investments in community safety, climate change, and housing.

Cole Premo at WCCO is reporting a motorist struck and killed a cougar on Interstate 394 near Highway 100 in Golden Valley.

Dana Thiede and Lydia Morrell at KARE 11 report an individual is facing possible charges after being apprehended by police in connection with a “credible threat” against the Bemidji Public School District, according to an announcement by Superintendent Jeremy Olson.

Katelyn Vue at Sahan Journal reports 10 Minneapolis residents are suing the city, alleging that its enforcement of housing code violations discriminates against communities of color in north Minneapolis neighborhoods.

Jay Kolls at KSTP looks into internal Minneapolis Public Schools emails revealing safety concerns regarding an alleged pattern of violence this year at Minneapolis South High School.

Elizabeth Shockman at MPR News reports on steps to make ethnic studies available in schools statewide, following a new state law requiring schools offer ethnic studies as a course that meets social studies, language arts, arts, math or science credits, by the 2026-27 academic year.

Also from MPR, Sam Stroozas has a story on A Bar of Their Own, the Midwest’s first bar dedicated to promoting and watching women’s teams, which will open in the Seward neighborhood of south Minneapolis at the site of the old Tracy’s Saloon.