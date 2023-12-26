Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

MPR’s Kyra Miles reports Minneapolis police are investigating 12 homicides that happened in December. After a fatal stabbing and shooting over the holiday weekend, Police Chief Brian O’Hara said the current trend is disturbing. “It is typical to get spikes like this during the course of the year … It’s not typical to get it at this time of year.”

Kare11’s Naasir Akailvi reports less than two after Minnesota Wild Director of Team Operations Andrew Heydt filed a complaint against General Manager Bill Guerin, Heydt and the Wild have “mutually agreed to part ways.”

Star Tribune reports the Twin Cities reached a record high of 54 degrees on Christmas Day.

Bring Me The News reports a woman in Lakeville has been arrested for allegedly stealing more than 80 packages off porches.

WCCO’s Allen Henry reports the City of St. Paul has fixed every pothole in the city. “The city said it got 3,800 complaints, and were able to fix all of them this year.”

KSTP’s Kilat Fitzgerald reports a man and his dog were fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in St. Paul on Christmas Eve.

Also via WCCO: The Savage Fire Department is going viral online with their spoof of the Christmas light scene from National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.