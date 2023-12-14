Minneapolis police union seeks mediator in stalled contract talks

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Liz Sawyer at the Star Tribune reports the Minneapolis police union is seeking the intervention of a state mediator to help resolve its ongoing contract talks with the city after public negotiations stalled last month.

Krystal Frasier at KSTP is reporting Xcel Energy will need to pay a fine of $14,000 after the company failed to get a permit required to store groundwater contaminated with tritium in aboveground storage tanks at the Monticello nuclear power plant.

MPR News’ Tom Crann interviewed Marvin Haynes on Wednesday after a judge vacated his conviction in the 2004 murder of a Minneapolis flower shop owner.

Tom Olsen at the Pioneer Press is reporting the president of the Iron Range Hells Angels motorcycle club, Jerand Paul French, has now been charged with kidnapping and beating a man, whom he reportedly planned to hold at the group’s clubhouse for a “few months.”

Jennifer Hoff at KARE 11 reports the Plymouth City Council rejected Eagle Brook Church’s plan to build a new campus in the Minneapolis suburb.

Charles Hallman at the Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder interviews Laila and Chayla Edwards, the first Black sisters to play on a Division I national championship team, about the rise of Black women hockey players.

Aki Nace at WCCO reports Coastal Seafoods will move a few blocks down Snelling Avenue in St. Paul to a larger location that’ll allow them to expand their market and add a restaurant.