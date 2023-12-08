Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Christopher Snowbeck at the Star Tribune is reporting Attorney General Keith Ellison has brought charges against three people accused in a scheme to defraud the state’s Medical Assistance program out of nearly $11 million.

Via MPR News: The City of Minneapolis has declared unsheltered homelessness a public health emergency. And several council members called on the city to delay the closing of a large encampment scheduled for next week.

Alfonzo Galvan at Sahan Journal reports janitors and other essential workers with Service Employees International Union Local 26 marched through the Minneapolis skyway Thursday afternoon as they began their fight for a new union contract for over 4,000 employees in 2024.

Cole Miska at the Minnesota Spokesman-Reporter talks with Roslyn Harmon, who, when she’s sworn in next month, will be the first black mayor in Golden Valley’s 136 year history.

Via Bring Me the News: The Minneapolis nonprofit behind the currently-under-threat Open Streets has announced it will launch a new series of block parties in 2024.

FOX 9 has compiled a list of the new laws taking effect in Minnesota on Jan. 1, 2024.

CNN News Central co-anchor John Berman interviews Gov. Tim Walz about the most recent Republican presidential debate:

Walz: “I’m surrounded by states who are spending their time figuring out how to ban Charlotte’s Web in their schools while we’re banishing hunger from ours with free breakfast and lunch.” pic.twitter.com/4CRsWosqwm — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 7, 2023