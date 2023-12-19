Minnesota has a new State Flag

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Dana Ferguson at MPR News reports the State Emblems Redesign Commission on Tuesday finalized a flag design for Minnesota after months of work and more than 2,000 designs were submitted for their consideration.

Karla Hult at KARE 11 reports on a new study done by the Center for Guaranteed Income Research at the University of Pennsylvania suggesting St. Paul’s first guaranteed income program delivered economic, physical and mental health benefits to its participants.

Neal Justin at the Star Tribune reports Minnesota Broadcasters Hall of Famer Wayne Eddy, a familiar voice on KYMN Radio for many years, has entered hospice.

Cole Premo at WCCO is reporting an Ojibwe language dub of the epic space opera “Star Wars: A New Hope” is in the works.

Madison Bloomquist at Mpls.St.Paul Magazine talks with Betty Mann, known as “the nutcracker lady,” about her collection of 5,821 figurines that she donated to the Rock County History Center.

Chris Hewitt at the Star Tribune talks with Daniel James Brown, author of “Under a Flaming Sky,” an account of the Great Hinckley Fire of 1894, about George Clooney turning his “The Boys in the Boat” book into a movie.

Via FOX 9: The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office has released bodycam footage of a deputy lassoing a loose goat in a Rochester neighborhood.