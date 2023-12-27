Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Christopher Vondracek with Star Tribune has a story about the shuttering of 58 dairy farms in November. “In sum, Minnesota has 146 fewer dairy farmer permits this Christmas than the state did at the beginning of the year, according to the Minnesota Department of Agriculture.”

WDIO reports one person has been hospitalized and several injured after a car crashed head-on with a bus in Duluth Tuesday.

The New York Times explores the record-breaking temperatures in Minnesota and across the Midwest this winter. “It is not unprecedented to have a warm or snowless Christmas in Minnesota. But such days are likely to become increasingly common because of climate change, said Jessica Hellmann, director of the Institute on the Environment at the University of Minnesota.”

Pioneer Press’ Ross Raihaila spoke with Kare11’s Boyd Huppert about his ongoing battle with multiple myeloma, returning to work as the “Land of 10,000 Stories” host and how his diagnosis helped him realize he’s not ready to retire.

Sarah Thamer with MPR News reports the Shingle Creek Center in Brooklyn Center will soon be filled with small and micro-businesses after the Ignite Business Women Investment Group purchased the strip mall. “[Nelima Sitati] Munene said the $5.2 million purchase of the strip mall was inspired by the growth of businesses run by African immigrants in the western Twin Cities suburbs.”

Axios reports the Wisconsin Supreme Court has ordered lawmakers to redraw legislative maps ahead of the 2024 election “after the state’s Supreme Court ruled on Friday that its existing maps are unconstitutional.”

Bring Me The News has a list of all the Twin Cities restaurants that will be closing at the end of this year.

MPR News’ Mathew Holding Eagle III reports North Star Neighbors was awarded a $3 million grant to build affordable housing in northwest Minnesota. “The funding is part of the state’s Minnesota Housing agency $348 million plan to preserve and build more than 4,700 homes throughout the state.”