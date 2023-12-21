Minnesota sees job growth for the fifth straight month

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Via WCCO: Minnesota saw job growth for the fifth straight month in November, and outpaced the national average. According to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, the state gained 9,500 jobs, or 0.3% on a seasonally adjusted basis. The unemployment rate dropped a tenth of a percentage point to 3.1%.

Jason Gale at Bloomberg News is reporting spiking COVID-19 cases detected in wastewater have prompted some scientists to ask whether JN.1, the strain driving an explosive winter surge, is selectively targeting peoples’ intestinal tracts.

Josh Marshall at Talking Points Memo rips into the mixed messaging coming out of the Dean Phillips presidential campaign: “Today we learn that this three-term member of the centrist ‘Problem Solvers’ caucus is coming out for Medicare for All. Whatever you think of M4A on the merits, it’s a cynical and desperate ploy even for the cynical and desperate clown show which is the Phillips campaign. By the weekend he may be asking to join The Squad.”

Via the Associated Press: The NHL and Diamond Sports Group, the largest owner of regional sports networks, have reached an agreement that will keep local broadcasts for 11 teams, including the Wild, on Bally Sports through the end of this season.

Richard Reeve at KSTP shares concern from neighbors of Billy’s on Grand that the St. Paul City Council has approved a liquor license for the bar, which is to become the Gather Eatery and Bar.

Rochelle Olson at the Star Tribune reports the second phase of U.S. Bank Stadium’s enhanced security perimeter is expected to cost $62 million, a sum that the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority will ask Gov. Tim Walz and the 2024 Legislature to provide.

Adam Uren at Bring Me the News shares Gov. Tim Walz’s announcement that the first family has adopted a ginger and white cat named Honey from a rescue.

The National Weather Service – Twin Cities has provided an infographic on Christmas snow depth going back to 1953:

We’ve been getting a lot of questions recently about the brown-vs-white Christmas history in the Twin Cities. So, here’s that infographic in all it’s glory! #mnwx pic.twitter.com/lEIg1QkUCV — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) December 20, 2023