Minnesota airman among 8 victims in crash off coast of Japan

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Via Kare11: U.S. Air Force Maj. Jeffrey T. Hoernemann of Andover, Minn. was among the eight fatalities in a Osprey crash near Japan last week.

Andrew Prekker of Luverne, Minn. spoke with KELOLAND News about his state flag design being picked as one of the finalists. On seeing the committee select his design he said, “But I was soon overwhelmed with excitement and honor, and the importance of what it represented finally hit me. It was definitely a moment I’ll never forget.”

You may see a familiar face in Hallmark’s “Rescuing Christmas.” Star Tribune reports St. Paul-based singer and actor T. Mychael Rambo has a main role in the Christmas movie that was shot in Duluth.

Daily Beast spent time with Dean Phillips at a diner in New Hampshire where he met with voters to discuss issues important to them. The piece references DFL Chairman Ken Martin who called Phillips’ run a “midlife crisis” campaign adding, “Now, that campaign itself may be having a midlife crisis.”

The last Pottery Barn in the east metro on Grand Avenue in St. Paul will close in 2024, per Pioneer Press.

Bring Me the News reports an “unusual” spike in whooping cough cases in Cass County. The county typically sees eight cases a year. In November alone they reported 12 cases.

Racket examines the “bone-chilling” snow creature on display inside Midtown Global Market.

In an apparent arson attack, a man was set on fire in a homeless encampment near Target Field on Tuesday, via Star Tribune.

A cougar was spotted in the Lowry Hill neighborhood of Minneapolis, MPR News reports.