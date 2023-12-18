Responders rescue dozens stranded on ice on Upper Red Lake

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Riley Moser at WCCO is reporting approximately 40-50 people became stranded on ice on Upper Red Lake that broke away from the shore after strong winds caused the ice to shift. Responders worked into Sunday night to get everyone safely back to shore.

Dan Kraker at MPR News reports the Minnesota Court of Appeals has upheld a key air permit for the proposed copper mine formerly known as PolyMet, a victory for the company that’s vying to build the first mine for copper, nickel and precious metals in the state.

Rohan Preston at the Star Tribune looks into why Grammy-winning vocalist Jamecia Bennett left “Black Nativity,” Penumbra Theatre’s holiday show.

Jennifer Hoff at KARE 11 reports Pritzker Hageman, P.A., a Minneapolis-based personal injury law firm, just filed the first lawsuit on behalf of a 13-year-old boy from Florida who became ill after eating cantaloupe that has since been recalled.

Article continues after advertisement

Randy Furst at the Star Tribune remembers Erica Bouza, peace activist and wife of former Minneapolis police chief, who died last week at age 92 at the Amira Choice Bloomington memory care center.

Also in the Star Tribune, Marcus Fuller reports former Wisconsin guard Walt McGrory, Edina’s all-time leading scorer in basketball, died Saturday after a nearly two-year cancer battle. He was 22.