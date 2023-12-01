Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

KARE 11 reports state investigators found several problems, including missed wellness checks, at a Rochester drug treatment center where a man died of an opioid overdose in 2021. “There’s no doubt in my mind had they made even one check, he’d be alive,” Jill Adams, mother of the late Caleb Malek, told KARE. Adams has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the treatment center.

Axios Twin Cities reports one in four Minnesotans is up to date with their COVID-19 shots, based on CDC survey data. That’s a larger share than the national rate of 16%.

The Star Tribune reports a salmonella outbreak from cantaloupe has hit Minnesota harder than the 33 other states affected. So far there have been 15 infections in Minnesota and two deaths.

Wilhelmina Wright, Minnesota’s first Black female federal judge, has announced her retirement, reports KSTP-TV. She was appointed by President Barack Obama in 2016.

North Dakota State University says it’s extending a new scholarship aimed at low-income students in response to Minnesota’s North Star Promise program, reports The Associated Press.

Article continues after advertisement

Northern News Now is reporting the city of Nashwauk is considering selling the city’s ambulance services because of budget problems. MPR News interviewed northern Minnesota college professor and writer Aaron Brown about the situation.

A jazz club inspired by the “experimental music culture” of Berlin will open next year in Minneapolis’ North Loop, reports Downtown Voices.