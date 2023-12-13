Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Frederick Melo of the Pioneer Press reports Twin Cities comedian and Hmong community advocate Tou Ger Xiong was kidnapped and killed in Colombia while on vacation there. He was a 2019 Bush fellow and a founder of “Hmong Minnesota Day” at the Minnesota State Fair.

Katelyn Vue of Sahan Journal reports Camp Nenookaasi, an encampment located near the Phillips Community Center in Minneapolis, was expected to be cleared Thursday by crews authorized by Minneapolis city officials. The camp’s Instagram account says 89% of its occupants are Native and 7% are Black.

And Morgan Reddekopp of KSTP-TV reports the eviction date has now been pushed back to next Tuesday after a 45-year-old man was shot and killed at the camp Tuesday evening.

Madisan Green of Northern News Now reports Nashwauk-Keewatin High School has posthumously awarded a diploma to a woman with cerebral palsy who was denied one in 1961 because of a gym requirement she was unable to complete. Carole (Clark) McBride became an advocate for the disabled community.

Dana Ferguson at MPR News reports the commission tasked with replacing Minnesota’s state flag has narrowed the designs down to three finalists.

Deena Winter of the Minnesota Reformer interviewed cyber expert Bob Zeidman, who took Mike Lindell up on his $5 million challenge to anyone who could disprove his claim that the 2020 election was stolen. Zeidman won and recently published a book about his experience.

Nick Williams at the Star Tribune reports the e-sports industry is crashing as audience interest in watching video game competitions wane. Among those who have invested in e-sports in Minnesota: Vikings owner Zygi Wilf.

Eric Min of KTTC-TV reports Dover-Eyota community members gathered Tuesday evening to discuss a racist note a high school student received late last month.