Two injured in shooting, including one police officer, in St. Paul

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Kare11 reports that a St. Paul police officer and another person were injured in a shooting near the intersection of Cretin Avenue and Marshall Avenue. The officer has been released from the hospital while the other person remains in critical condition.

Say goodbye to your University of Minnesota email. Bring Me the News reports the university will close the accounts of alumni and retired faculty “in an effort to cybersecurity threats.”

KSTP’s Kyle Brown reports that Derrick Thompson now faces federal charges in connection to a June crash that killed five young women.

WDIO reports the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission approved an interim 8.6% rate increase for Minnesota Power.

Article continues after advertisement

A 17-year-old boy in Bemidji is facing federal charges after making threats that prompted the closure of Bemidji Public Schools, WCCO reports.

To combat declining enrollment rates, the University of Minnesota Duluth will reexamine majors and courses to determine whether cuts need to be made, Star Tribune’s Jana Hollingsworth reports.

Sam Stroozas with MPR News reports the Trans Voices Cabaret is coming to Minneapolis. “The national Trans Voices Cabaret started in 2017 in New York City. The idea was that other cities could produce independent versions, using the same name, and showcase transgender people in their city through theater.”