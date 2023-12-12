U professor, former regent call for antisemitism investigation at the U of M

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Via KSTP: University of Minnesota professor Richard Painter and former regent Michael Hsu sent a letter to the Department of Education, calling for a federal investigation into claims of antisemitism at the school. Painter and Hsu say the U of M is in violation of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act. The letter specifically calls out the College of Liberal Arts.

Edward-Isaac Dovere at CNN reports on Rep. Dean Phillips’ presidential campaign going negative on President Joe Biden, state Democrats canceling primaries, and policy changes.

Nick Longworth at FOX 9 is reporting a new ordinance has been signed by Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey that will allow tenants to break their lease if their unit is not ready by the agreed upon move-in date.

Tina Nguyen at Twin Cities Business looks into why some relatively inexpensive common goods are locked up at Target stores.

Via WCCO: A newly-filed report by the Food and Drug Administration describes an incident in a Wisconsin hospital where a 57-year-old woman was shot in the buttocks after bringing a gun into a room with an MRI machine.

Paul Walsh at the Star Tribune reports several people suspected of attaching a Great Southern Bank’s exterior ATM in Roseville with a chain to a pickup truck and dragging it away were arrested a few hours later after a standoff at the nearby Key Inn hotel, officials said.

Via Bring Me the News: A contest to name Midtown Global Market’s new snow creature is nearing the finish line, with voting now underway to select a winner among five finalists.