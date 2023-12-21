Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Emily Baude with KSTP reports U.S. Bank will have to pay nearly $21 million “after officials found the company kept unemployed consumers from accessing their benefits during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Associated Press reports the program to provide free school meals to all children in Minnesota will cost more than projected as school districts see a jump in the number of children eating meals at school.

Axios’ Kyle Stokes reports the Minneapolis police union has requested a state mediator as they look to move negotiations behind closed doors “so they don’t have any scrutiny and anybody interfering with what has been a very one-sided process that has not benefited the public.”

Paul Huttner with MPR News reports northern Minnesota could experience the first brown Christmas on the record books. “Another wave of warmth will bring record-high temperatures to Minnesota by Christmas Eve.”

Mpls St. Paul Magazine’s Stephanie March and Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl released their list of the 50 best restaurants in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

Start Tribune’s Louis Krauss reports an experiment focusing on raspberry seeds and microgravity concocted by Edina fifth graders will be tested in space next fall.

Kare11’s Jennifer Hoff has a heartwarming story about a couple in Hudson, Wisconsin, who spend their evenings answering hundreds of letters sent to Santa.

Racket has compiled a list of the 20 best albums from local musicians released in 2023.