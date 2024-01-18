146,000 health insurance signups breaks MNsure record

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Christopher Snowbeck at the Star Tribune reports MNsure has set a new open enrollment record with more than 146,000 health insurance signups during its annual shopping season that concluded Monday.

Krystal Frasier at KSTP reports 41-year-old Joseph Mark Rongstad of Watson has been charged with two counts of threats of violence and one count of illegal ammunition possession. He was arrested by authorities for allegedly threatening to shoot people at the University of Minnesota’s Twin Cities campus last Thursday.

Via the Associated Press: 3M has started paying out its $6 billion settlement to U.S. service members who say they experienced hearing loss or other serious injuries after using faulty earplugs made by the company.

Dan Gunderson at MPR News has a piece on University of Minnesota-Morris researchers looking for ways to reduce the production of the greenhouse gas methane from cow burps.

Caroline Cummings at WCCO reports on 3 tax law changes in Minnesota to know as filing season begins.

Erin Adler at the Star Tribune reports the Hastings City Council unanimously approved a resolution asking President Joe Biden to call for a ceasefire in Gaza and to send humanitarian aid to the region.

People for Bikes has ranked the best new U.S. bike lanes of 2023 and Bryant Avenue South in Minneapolis makes the list.

Via FOX 9: A mask honoring Native American culture that Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-André Fleury wore earlier this season, which the NHL reportedly forbade him from wearing, is being sent to the Minnesota Historical Society.

Tommy Wiita at Bring Me the News reports Tavern on Grand, the restaurant then-Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev visited in 1990, will close after almost 35 years.

John Lauritsen at WCCO ventures to Brownton to get the story of the pink farm just off Highway 212.