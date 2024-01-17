Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Via The Guardian: Dean Phillips continues to rail against the Biden administration. “Dean Phillips, the Minnesota congressman mounting a long-shot challenge to Joe Biden for the Democratic presidential nomination, praised the Trump White House for its outreach on issues and legislation he worked on and said he had ‘not seen any of that reach-out by the Biden White House.'”

WDIO reports Gov. Tim Walz laid out his $982 million infrastructure plan Tuesday. “The $982 million plan invests in infrastructure improvements across the state, including funding for water and transportation infrastructure, housing, and public safety.”

Madison McVan with Minnesota Reformer writes Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Margaret Chutich will retire in July. This comes one week after Justice Barry Anderson announced his retirement this spring.

KSTP’s Ryan Raiche spoke with Thomas Rhodes, who spent almost 25 years in prison after being wrongly convicted of murder, about his lawsuit against the medical examiner whose testimony helped put him behind bars.

KTTC has a heartwarming story about a Rosemount student who started a bake sale to raise money for his bus driver who is undergoing treatment for stage 4 metastatic gastric cancer.

Eder Campuzano with the Strib writes Minnesota can move forward with an ethnic studies standard in schools following a ruling Tuesday. But the Minnesota Department of Education must rewrite what the judge called an “impermissibly vague” rule.

Kare11 reports USA Today has nominated Mill City Museum for the best history museum in the nation for the second year in a row.

Could Gov. Tim Walz be eyeing a national stage? Maybe the White House? The Forum’s columnist Mike McFeely thinks it’s a possibility. “The Democratic governor of Minnesota is talking and acting like a guy who has his eyes on a run for the White House in four years.”