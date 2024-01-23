Brooklyn Center City Council rejects police reform proposal

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Courtney Godfrey at FOX 9 reports in a 3-2 vote, the Brooklyn Center City Council rejected a resolution which would have prohibited police officers from initiating traffic stops based solely on things like expired tabs and broken tail lights.

Renée Cooper at KSTP is reporting city officials on Monday said they plan to clear Camp Nenookaasi “soon” after a viral gastroenteritis outbreak associated with the south Minneapolis homeless encampment sent one person to the hospital late last week.

Tommy Wiita reports the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office discovered a rocket-propelled grenade launcher while it conducted a search warrant on a Minneapolis home.

Brooks Johnson at the Star Tribune reports that while 3M ended 2023 on the upswing, investors weren’t impressed with what the company offered up for its 2024 outlook, sending its stock price down 12% Tuesday morning.

Article continues after advertisement

Lou Raguse at KARE 11 reports Minneapolis city officials want to use speed cameras and possibly red light cameras as ways to address the rise in traffic deaths.

Madison McVan at the Minnesota Reformer writes that, according to a new study by researchers at the Institute on Metropolitan Opportunity at the University of Minnesota Law School, whiter, wealthier high schools in the Twin Cities region send students to college much more often than schools that serve more low-income families and students of color.

Paul Walsh at the Star Tribune reports Louis Bellamy, founder of the Penumbra Theatre in St. Paul, is suing Hennepin County and HCMC over the death of his son in the jail in July 2022 following days of agonizing pain from a perforated bowel.

Ross Raihala at the Pioneer Press goes behind the scenes of “Unholy Communion,” a murder mystery filming in St. Paul and based on a book by Scandia author Thomas Rumreich.

Chris Riemenschneider at the Star Tribune catches up with late-80s alt rock band the Ocean Blue, and talks about their move to Minneapolis.

Via MPR News: Voting is open for MnDOT’s “Name a Snowplow” contest.

Anthony Bettin at WCCO introduces us to the St. Paul Winter Carnival’s Canine King and Queen.