Camp Nenookaasi residents sue Mayor Jacob Frey over scheduled closure

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Kare11’s Dana Thiede reports residents of Camp Nenookaasi have filed a lawsuit against Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey to stop the planned Jan. 4 eviction of the encampment. “The class action lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court Tuesday by Camp Nenookaasi residents Cheryl Sagataw and Deanthony Barnes, accuses Frey of ‘seeking to evict, displace, and scatter them (residents) into the harsh Minnesota winter.'”

KSTP’s Krystal Frasier reports four people suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a Metro Transit bus crashed into a brick wall in northeast Minneapolis Tuesday.

WJON’s Jim Maurice reports Crow Wing Commissioners have approved a resolution opposing the new state flag and seal design, urging the legislature and governor to reject the submission, “and asks they retain the existing state flag seal.”

Article continues after advertisement

WDIO reports Roger Reinert was sworn in as the 40th mayor of Duluth, succeeding Emily Larson.

Frederick Melo at the Pioneer Press reports over 90 affordable housing units are coming to a property at Marshall Avenue and Fry Street. The apartments will range from one to three bedrooms have a range of income requirements.

Via The Weather Channel: The unique pancake ice phenomenon can be seen on the Minnesota River in Wheaton. “The phenomenon happens when ice repeatedly collides, smoothing and rounding its edges.”

Minnesota Reformer’s Madison McVan reports a Ramsey County judge has ordered HavenBrook Homes to address lead paint in its properties. “The ruling is a win for the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office, which sued HavenBrook Homes and related companies in 2022 for failing to provide adequate living conditions, misrepresenting its property maintenance and repair practices and for violating laws regarding lead paint removal.”

Star Tribune’s business columnist Evan Ramstad writes Minneapolis should change building codes to allow the construction of buildings up to six stories with a single staircase. “This is a tradeoff between the need for Minnesota to differentiate itself by remaining an affordable place to live with abundant housing choices and the fire risk for people in buildings that will be taller and have one way out.”