Cloquet police confirm three dead following shooting

Northern News Now reports three people are dead, including the suspect, following a shooting in Cloquet, Minn. Monday evening. Identities of the victims and shooter are not known at this time.

Tim Harlow at the Star Tribune reports the Eagle Brook Church is threatening to sue Plymouth if the city doesn’t approve their proposal to build a 64,000-square-foot megachurch campus.

The Guardian reports the U.S. Supreme Court has denied an appeal from big oil to move the venue of a 2020 lawsuit filed by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison. “The order marks the third time since spring 2023 that the supreme court has turned down petitions from the fossil fuel industry to review jurisdiction in lawsuits focused on climate deception.”

Diane Sandberg at Kare11 reports 3m announced Monday non-union employees will see a freeze of their U.S. pension plans starting at the end of 2028.

KSTP reports Elliot Payne and Aisha Chughtai will serve as Minneapolis City Council’s next president and vice president, respectively.

Fox9’s Nick Longworth reports US Foods workers in Plymouth are picketing in solidarity with Illinois workers as they negotiate a new contract. Monday’s picket by Minnesota workers caused delayed orders to Twin Cities restaurants.

Variety reports Prince’s film “Purple Rain” will move to Broadway with a stage adaptation.

Via WCCO Radio: The Minnesota Department of Health is distributing radon testing kits to encourage people to test their homes for the gas. “Officials say about 40% of Minnesota homes have radon levels at dangerous levels, but about two percent of all homes in the state have been tested.”

Associated Press reports Wisconsin Republicans are have introduced a plan to legalize medical marijuana. “[Gov. Tony Evers] said last week that he supports creating a medical marijuana program if that’s all that can be done now, but he was noncommittal on the proposal floated Monday.”