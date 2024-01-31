‘Dry January’ boosts THC drink sales in Minnesota

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Corin Hoggard at FOX 9 reports that while beer and liquor slowed after the holiday season, THC drinks have apparently gotten around the “dry January” rules and are soaring off the shelves at stores around the state.

Zoë Jackson at the Star Tribune fact checks Rep. Ilhan Omar’s Jan. 27 speech commemorating recent elections in Somalia. The translation accompanying a video of the speech went viral, prompting Rep. Tom Emmer to call for Omar’s resignation.

Stephen Swanson at WCCO reports firefighters battled a blaze overnight Wednesday at a homeless encampment near downtown St. Paul.

Kirsti Marohn at MPR News heads to Eden Prairie, one of several Minnesota cities experimenting with a low-salt design. The concept is to plan streets and buildings so ice and melted snow don’t accumulate in places where people walk and drive.

Via the Associated Press: Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has received a $40,000 fine from the NBA for publicly criticizing the officiating repeatedly during Monday’s game with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Bill Strande, Meghan Reistad, Ian Russell at KARE 11 report several local golf courses are open or are opening this week for the first time in the frigid months of January and February, according to TwinCitiesGolf.com.