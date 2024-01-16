Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Star Tribune’s Josie Albertson-Grove reports trash talk among Grand Meadow students while playing video-games led to the school’s closure Monday. “Police investigated over the weekend, but [Grand Meadow Superintendent Paul Besel] said he had a few lingering concerns on Sunday and made the call to close schools Monday.”

Fox9 reports nine lead poisoning cases in Minnesota have been linked to apple sauce pouches made by Schnucks, Weis, and WanaBana.

Associated Press reports Donald Trump won the Iowa caucus. “Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are aiming for a second-place finish in Iowa that would give them at least some momentum heading into future races.”

Kirsti Marohn with MPR News has a story about a report from the state that shows 67 bodies of water across Minnesota have excess chloride levels. “Every year, Minnesotans use an estimated 445,000 tons of salt to clear roads, sidewalks, driveways and parking lots. When the ice melts, chloride in that salt runs into storm drains and nearby lakes, rivers and streams, where it’s toxic to fish and other aquatic life.”

WCCO’s John Lauritsen reports a new University of Minnesota study is tracking whether deer are carriers of COVID-19 and if they can pass the virus back to humans.

KSTP reports the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension won’t identify the officer that shot and killed a Polk County man as he was working undercover with the Pine to Prairie Drug Task Force.

Janet Moore at the Strib writes Metro Transit’s new fare enforcement policy has resulted in nearly 500 citations and 8,500 inspections since the start of December.

Article continues after advertisement

Pioneer Press’ Mary Divine reports on a new magnetic GPS tracking device that allows officers to catch fleeing suspects without being involved in high-speed chases.

Via CNN: “An Iowa principal who acted heroically to save students during a mass shooting at Perry High School earlier this month has died from his injuries in the attack, according to his wife.”

Bring Me the News reports Minnesota State Fair ticket prices will not be raised this year, remaining at $18 for adults and $16 for kids age 50 to 13 and seniors 65 and over.

Echo Press reports Alexandria-based Tastefully Simple will move their distribution center to Indianapolis, Indiana, which will result in 11 terminated positions in Alexandria.

Via Kare11: The University of Minnesota dance team won their 22nd national championship for their pom routine over the weekend but their jazz performance set to Aerosmith’s “Dream On” is what’s going viral online.