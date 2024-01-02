Crime is down in Minneapolis

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Beret Leone at WCCO News reports that, according to the Minneapolis’ crime dashboard, there are 9% fewer homicides, gun violence is down 24% and car jackings are nearly cut in half.

MPR News host Cathy Wurzer and Dana Ferguson talk with Gov. Tim Walz about the “limited to-do list” for the Minnesota Legislature in 2024.

Mara Klecker at the Star Tribune talks with Principal Kelly Wright on how Nellie Stone Johnson Elementary in north Minneapolis cut disruptive behavior calls by 75%.

Hibah Ansari at Sahan Journal reports the Taliban’s takeover of the Afghan government sparked an unprecedented emergency evacuation of Afghan civilians. Ansari interviews Zahra Wahidy, who organizes mental health programming for Afghan women in Minneapolis.

Adam Uren at Bring Me the News reports two million-dollar tickets for this year’s New Year’s Day Millionaire Raffle were sold in Delano and Isanti, Minnesota Lottery officials have confirmed.

Logan Sachon and Pat Howard at Policy Genius rank Minneapolis as the fourth best U.S. city to live in for climate change.

Boyd Huppert at KARE 11 interviews Vern Simon of Maple Lake about what the Guinness Book of World Records has just confirmed as the largest collection of KISS memorabilia.

Drake Bentley at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel writes film critic and Food Network host Bobby Rivers died on Dec. 26 in Minneapolis following a battle with cancer. He was 70 years old.