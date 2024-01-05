Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

The Des Moines Register reports the 17-year-old suspect in a Perry, Iowa, shooting posted photos to TikTok before allegedly killing a sixth grader and wounding multiple people Thursday morning. Police also found an IED in the school.

Dana Thiede and Lydia Morrell with Kare11 report that one person has died after seven family members were rescued from a house fire in St. Paul Wednesday.

Pioneer Press’ Maraya King writes the Dakota County Library system is no longer charging overdue fees. “As of Jan. 2, there are no overdue fees on items for any age group and those who were previously blocked from checking out items can use the library once again, the county said in a news release.”

Tim Harlow at the Strib reports early voting has started to decide whether Columbia Heights will recall City Council Member KT Jacobs. The issue stems from a 2022 incident where she allegedly questioned a candidates “racial identity and qualifications for office.”

Kyra Miles with MPR News has a story about the mental health of Black Minnesotans and how changes to early childhood mental health systems are working to improve outcomes.

Mpls St. Paul Magazine has a list of their most anticipated restaurants for 2024 including a new Mex-Tex eatery from Jorge Guzmán, a women’s sports-focused bar, and more.

Racket’s Izzy Caswell writes there are efforts to bring art back to the Washington Avenue Bridge on the University of Minnesota Campus: “Undergraduate Student Government officials are currently consulting with university administration and various student groups on bringing back ‘Paint the Bridge,’ reports Daniel Tobias, the director of the group’s Infrastructure Committee.”

Via Axios: Interest rates are slowing development in the Twin Cities amid a housing shortage. “According to local real estate sources, investors aren’t seeing a good enough return, even if apartment buildings are filling up with tenants.”