Biden visits the Twin Ports to promote Blatnik Bridge rebuild money

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Christa Lawler and Jana Hollingsworth at the Star Tribune are tracking President Joe Biden’s visit to the Blatnik Bridge, a high-traffic connector between Duluth and Superior, to tout a $1 billion federal grant to rebuild the structure.

Allen Henry at WCCO reports the first licensed Somali-owned day care in the state of Minnesota was damaged in a south Minneapolis fire on Wednesday morning.

Via KSTP: KS95 announced Thursday morning that Larry “Moon” Thompson, who spent 17 years on the station’s “Moon and Staci Show” in the afternoon, died overnight from health complications related to multiple sclerosis.

Walker Orenstein at the Star Tribune reports Xcel Energy’s fourth-quarter profits rose more than 7%, income the Minneapolis-based company said was tamped down because of $72 million in costs from hundreds of retirements and job cuts.

Corin Hoggard at FOX 9 reports state Sen. John Marty has opposed any gambling expansion in Minnesota, pointing to problems with addiction and suicide as well as corrupting sports. But his opposition now includes some wiggle room.

Mathew Holding Eagle III at MPR News reports in the coming weeks, Electric Nation will deliver 10 Ford F-150 Lightning pickup trucks, and a Ford Mustang Mach E, all EVs, to six tribal fleets across the Red Lake Nation in Minnesota and the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe in North Dakota.

Jay Boller at Racket interviews Russell Nicolet, the New Billboard King of the Upper Midwest.