Upper Sioux Agency State Park to close

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Dana Thiede at KARE 11 reports the gates to Upper Sioux Agency State Park in southwestern Minnesota will close for good next month, the last step in a plan to transfer historic land back to the Upper Sioux Community.

H. Jiahong Pan at the Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder is reporting the family of Ricky Cobb II has filed a complaint with the Minnesota Board of Peace Officer Standards and Training, against the state trooper who shot him during a traffic stop last July, killing him.

Morgan Reddekopp at KSTP reports the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is responding to a use-of-deadly-force in Polk County. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says its deputies and police from East Grand Forks and the Pine to Prairie Drug Task Force were executing a warrant at a home in Rhinehart Township at the time.

Via WCCO: A Golden Valley police cruiser crashed into the Federal Reserve Bank building in downtown Minneapolis overnight Wednesday.

Tommy Wiita at Bring Me the News reports the Heritage Library at 20085 Heritage Drive in Lakeville closed its doors early Tuesday due to a threat made over the phone.

Stephen Swanson at WCCO reports flight attendants for Sun Country Airlines will hold an informational picket on Wednesday at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

MPR News freelance photographer Tim Evans attended the Land O’Lakes Kennel Club Dog Show at the St. Paul RiverCentre over the weekend and photographed some very good dogs.