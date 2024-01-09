Southwest light rail price tag up to $2.86 billion

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Janet Moore at the Star Tribune reports Jim Alexander, the project director for the Southwest light rail line, informed the Metropolitan Council on Monday that the cost has risen to $2.86 billion.

Esme Murphy at WCCO reports Gov. Tim Walz says he is open to putting a constitutional amendment protecting abortion rights on the November ballot.

Maury Glover at FOX 9 reports Minneapolis spent $250,000 last year to replace copper wires stolen from light posts, so the city has purchased 5 miles of aluminum wiring to use in place of the copper wiring in about 125 light poles as a deterrent.

Lydia Morrell at KARE 11 reports 26-year-old Rubin David Adams of St. Paul has been charged with armed robbery after he allegedly held up postal employees at gunpoint.

Bob Timmons at the Star Tribune is reporting the founder of the Twin Cities Running Club, David Coyne, died unexpectedly on Sunday at 67.

Jack Dura at the Associated Press reports miners near Bismark, North Dakota, discovered a 7-foot-long mammoth tusk that had been buried for thousands of years.

Jennifer Mayerle at WCCO reports Minnesota veteran Les Fordahl’s sketches and artwork from his year embedded with a brigade in Vietnam will be added to the Library of Congress.

So, you’re saying it was warm enough…

“Sometimes if you build it, they don’t come,” Dean Phillips told reporters outside of the Manchester DoubleTree hotel this morning, after no voters showed up to his “Government Repair Truck Coffee Conversations” event in 22 degree weather. pic.twitter.com/x0lpVcRSnb — jake rosen (@JakeMRosen) January 9, 2024