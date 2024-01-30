Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Matt Sepic at MPR News reports Minneapolis city officials are pushing state lawmakers to allow traffic cameras that, if approved, could go up in about 10 high-risk areas by mid-2025.

Kristi Miller at the Pioneer Press reports on Dakota leaders’ concerns about the Pioneer Press Treasure Hunt medallion being hidden on land they consider sacred within the Bruce Vento Nature Sanctuary. The medallion was found over the weekend, and although the park is public, a nonprofit has been working with the city to recognize it as a sacred space.

Jennifer Hoff of KARE 11 reports on a new vision for a Black cultural center at the site of the Minneapolis Police Department’s Third Precinct that’s been boarded up since the 2020 riots following George Floyd’s killing.

Anthony Lonetree of the Star Tribune reports St. Paul Public Schools Superintendent Joe Gothard is a finalist for the top schools job in Madison, Wisconsin.

Jennifer Mayerle of WCCO-TV says a new report was released Monday summarizing community engagement sessions in Minneapolis that took place as part of the consent decree process on public safety. “We need policy changes, we need accountability. We need community engagement, and we need it now,” Commander Yolanda Wilks, who leads MPD’s implementation unit, said of the findings.

James Allen at the Daily Journal of Fergus Falls says officials are taking input via survey from the public this week on the future of the State Capitol grounds.