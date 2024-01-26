Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Bill Strande at KARE 11 writes the Minnesota Department of Health is reporting a 40-year high in cases of congenital syphilis.

Karen Scullin and FOX 9 staffers report tempers at a Minneapolis City Council meeting on Thursday boiled over as Ward 4 Council Member Jeremiah Ellison told longtime community advocate Al Flowers to “shut the f— up.”

Carson Hughes at the Le Sueur County News reports investors from Chanhassen announced their plans to purchase and renovate the old Pillsbury Green Giant building into a high-tech, cannabis cultivation and processing center.

Kyle Stokes at Axios reports Minneapolis made more money from parking meters and ramps in 2023 than in any year since the pandemic, according to new figures released this week.

Paul Walsh at the Star Tribune is reporting hostility toward Somali students at St. Louis Park High School from a mother and her children last week fueled a brawl that started in a hall and flared up again in the parking lot, according to charges filed Friday.

Christine Schuster at Bring Me the News reports Caribou Coffee at the corner of Grand Avenue and Oxford Street in St. Paul recently closed its doors after three decades in business.

Louis Krauss and Zoë Jackson at the Star Tribune report actor Timothée Chalamet paid a surprise visit Thursday to aspiring actors at Hibbing High School while researching his upcoming role as Bob Dylan in a film about the singer-songwriter’s early life.