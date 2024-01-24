Minnesota food shelf visits in 2023 hit a new record

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Kelly Smith at the Star Tribune reports from Brooklyn Center to Bemidji, food shelves saw more than 7.5 million visits in 2023, according to new state data released this week by Hunger Solutions Minnesota.

Maury Glover at FOX 9 writes that, according to USA Today, the average airfare at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport was $422 in 2023, up $136 from 2021. That 48 percent increase was the highest percentage of any airport in the country.

Nick Halter at Axios reports Metro Transit is planning a major upgrade of its fare collection system allowing riders to use a credit card or smartphone.

Matt Mikus at MPR News has a rundown of this year’s James Beard Award semifinalists from Minnesota.

Melissa Whitler at Minneapolis Schools Voices has a piece on Minneapolis Public Schools class sizes in elementary grades averaging just under 22 students in the 2022-23 school year. Class sizes were smallest in second grade and largest in fifth grade.

Gita Sitaramiah at the Star Tribune reports Tattersall Distilling faces eviction after its Northeast Minneapolis landlord alleged the business has not paid more than $120,000 in rent and other expenses since August.

Tommy Wiita at Bring Me the News reports a Worthington Globe journalist’s car was vandalized following reporting by the newspaper on Worthington High School board’s controversial decision to remove flags from a high school classroom.

Kirsten Mitchell at WCCO reports a Minnesota family says a memorial honoring their 6-year-old son stood in Dred Scott Park in Bloomington, until recently when they found out city crews removed it.

Via the Star Tribune: Taste of Minnesota will return to Nicollet Mall on July 6 and 7 after moving around and even disappearing for a few years.