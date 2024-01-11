Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Axios’ Torey Van Oot reports Minnesota schools served 15.9 million meals last year, up from 13.7 million the year before. “But school districts served 1 million more lunches in September alone, an increase of 11% over the same period in 2022. Breakfasts were up 31%.”

Mark Wasson with St. Cloud Live writes the Minnesota Republican Party has denounced the new state flag “saying the old flag has historical importance and that Minnesotans fought under it during the Civil War.”

Kare11’s Morgan Wolfe reports after threat of a lawsuit, Plymouth has approved the proposal to build a new campus from Eagle Brook Church.

MPR’s Tom Crann and Lukas Levin spoke with Hamline University’s new president, Kathleen Murray, succeeding Fayneese Miller who came under fire following controversy over her response to a lecturer showing an image of the Prophet Muhammad to a class. Murray is returning from retirement to lead the university and help repair its reputation.

Article continues after advertisement

Kristen Winiewski at WTIP is reporting the hibernating bears in Minnesota will be fine despite a more mild winter. An expert told Winiewski that the bears will likely be disturbed more by the increased human activity and lack of snow to insulate dens but “bears evolved to deal with interruptions to their hibernation, so it is unlikely that this will have major negative impacts.”

Sahan Journal’s Joey Peters reports the former executive director of St. Paul’s House of Refuge food shelf plead guilty ahead of her scheduled trial for her role in the Feeding Our Future case.

A Star Tribune opinion piece from a downtown resident who writes there are some upsides to the decline in downtown Minneapolis, namely an increased presence of downtown residents frequenting businesses to escape the isolation of working remotely.

KSTP’s Josh Skluzacek reports former Minnesota House Speaker Kurt Daudt will resign from the legislature Feb. 11. “The reason for his departure wasn’t immediately clear.”