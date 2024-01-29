Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

The Star Tribune’s Tim Harlow reports state Sen. Omar Fateh, DFL-Minneapolis, plans to push a bill that would eliminate local minimum parking requirements, which he says vary widely across the state. U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar is co-sponsoring a similar bill in Congress.

Stephen Whyno at The Associated Press reports USA Hockey will require all players under 18 to use neck protection by Aug. 1 after Minnesota native Adam Johnson’s fatal neck injury during a game in England last fall.

Robb Coles at Northern News Now reports a Goodwill store in Ashland, Wisconsin, was evacuated after workers discovered a live World War II-era grenade among donated items. Law enforcement officials detonated and disposed of the grenade in a safe location, police said.

Kilat Fitzgerald at KSTP-TV says someone summoned police to U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer’s home in Wright County on Saturday as a prank.

Samie Solina at KARE 11 reports the mild winter could be tough on Minnesota’s trees. Snow normally insulates a tree’s roots, and trees can also mistake warmer temperatures for spring.

WCCO-TV’s Esme Murphy reports Gov. Tim Walz has a response to calls by some Republicans to ask voters what they think of the new state flag: “While Republicans are going to be talking about this, I am going to be building roads, bridges and water treatment plants.”

From Jared Kaufman at the Pioneer Press: “Luke Koopmeiners, his brother, Josh, and the three-generation-strong Koops Crew found the Pioneer Press Treasure Hunt medallion midday Saturday at Bruce Vento Nature Sanctuary in St. Paul.” The tradition started in 1952.