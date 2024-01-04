Minnesota scores first win in PWHL against Boston

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Star Tribune’s Rachel Blount reports Minnesota’s Professional Women’s Hockey League team won its first game against Boston, 3-2.

Frederick Melo with Pioneer Press reports the Science Museum of Minnesota has received a $6.5 million donation from William D. Wells estate, the largest in its history.

MPR’s Melissa Olson reports a judge has declined to stop the closure of Camp Nenookaasi which is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 4.

Howard Thompson at Fox9 reports a man has been arrested after shooting an 11-year-old girl in the face while “drinking and firing off an AR-15 rifle to celebrate New Year’s.” “Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara says the man involved in the shooting is a convicted felon who shouldn’t have a weapon to begin with.”

Matt Henson at Detroit Lakes Tribune reports Upper Red Lake remains closed to fishermen and no vehicles will be allowed on the lake following multiple ice rescues so far this season, including the 122 fishermen rescued on Dec. 29. “It’s the first time since 2005 the lake has been closed off, but that year it wasn’t this late in the season.”

Emma Nelson and Walker Orenstein at the Strib have a story on how service inflation such as “car insurance, utilities and health care” are hurting Minnesotans’ wallets.

Kare11’s Dana Thiede reports the Twin Cities will host the 2026 World Junior Championships, according to multiple sources.

Via KTTC: Best Buy will no longer sell DVDs and Blu-ray discs in-store and online.