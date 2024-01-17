Minnesota Supreme Court to decide fate of new voting rights restoration law

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Brian Bakst at MPR News reports in an order issued Tuesday by Chief Justice Natalie Hudson, the Minnesota Supreme Court said it would decide the fate of the voting rights restoration law. It permits people with felony convictions to vote as long as they’re not behind bars. Justices scheduled oral arguments for April 1.

Elena Schneider and Sam Stein at Politico report presidential candidate Dean Phillips removed a reference to promoting “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion” on his campaign website after one of his top financial backers, hedge fund investor Bill Ackman, prodded Phillips publicly on the subject.

Jennifer Hoff at KARE 11 reports for the first time in more than 100 years, bison are once again roaming on tribal land in Shakopee.

Via FOX 9: The St. Louis Park City Council is weighing a change that would allow breweries and cocktail rooms to serve food.

Kelly Smith at the Star Tribune is reporting the Communities United Against Police Brutality is urging the Minneapolis Foundation to rescind a 2022 donation of $20,000 to the conservative Minnesota news site Alpha News.

Also from the Strib, Paul Walsh reports a second brother, 11-year-old Harrison Dahl, has died from a UTV collision with a pickup truck in west-central Minnesota a week and a half ago, their mother said.

Tommy Wiita at Bring Me the News reports the Minnesota State Fair Foundation said they are ending the recognition bench and table program due to indoor storage space nearing capacity and “the logistics of moving all benches and tables in and out of the storage space.”