Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Greg Stanley at the Star Tribune shares the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency’s plan for how it will spend the final round of the settlement owed to the state after Volkswagen was caught cheating federal emission standards for years. Minnesota will build 13 fast charging stations for electric vehicles on highways around the state and the rest of the money will be spent helping school districts replace about 50 school buses and companies replace dozens of diesel trucks and other heavy equipment.

Other transit news via the Associated Press: The U.S. Federal Highway Administration has given states two years to implement changes outlined in its new 1,100-page manual, including discontinuing humorous and quirky messages on electronic signs from highways and freeways.

Kevin Wallevand at the Forum News Service reports when word came to surgeons that a heart was available for Fargo resident John Neuenschwander in the Twin Cities, it took some dedicated Minnesota State Troopers to form a relay through heavy road construction to get that heart to the operating room.

Estelle Timar-Wilcox at Sahan Journal has an explainer on how to get help paying your heating bill this winter with Minnesota’s Energy Assistance Program.

Article continues after advertisement

Christopher Vondracek at the Star Tribune reports that despite another wacky weather year, Minnesota corn growers put 1.51 billion bushels in bins for a 4% increase from 2022.

Kiya Edwards at KARE 11 reports Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is doing well after receiving stem cell treatment in the Caribbean this month. Cousins tore his Achilles back in October.